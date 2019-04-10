Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Bullpen on tap

Martinez (shoulder) is on target to participate in a bullpen session on Friday at Busch Stadium, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

If the right-hander is able to carry out the session, it will mark his first time performing any mound work since pausing his throwing program back during the first week of spring. Martinez has built up to the benchmark by extending the distance and intensity of his flat-ground sessions in the last several days.