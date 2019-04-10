Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Bullpen on tap
Martinez (shoulder) is on target to participate in a bullpen session on Friday at Busch Stadium, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
If the right-hander is able to carry out the session, it will mark his first time performing any mound work since pausing his throwing program back during the first week of spring. Martinez has built up to the benchmark by extending the distance and intensity of his flat-ground sessions in the last several days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing mound work•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Ramping up activity in rehab•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Lands on IL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Resumes throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Decision on role coming soon•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Out at least until May•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...