Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Carried to win by offense Wednesday
Martinez (7-8) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies. He struck out eight.
July has been a tough month for the right-hander, as Martinez posted a 5.90 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 2.2 HR/9 and 23:11 K:BB in 29 innings over five starts. He'll look for a fresh start in August in his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Brewers.
