Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Carried to win by offense Wednesday

Martinez (7-8) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies. He struck out eight.

July has been a tough month for the right-hander, as Martinez posted a 5.90 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 2.2 HR/9 and 23:11 K:BB in 29 innings over five starts. He'll look for a fresh start in August in his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Brewers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast