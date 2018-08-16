Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Cleared for rehab assignment

Martinez (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez is scheduled to pitch for Springfield on Friday and Sunday, and if everything goes as planned he'll be cleared to rejoin the Cardinals' bullpen, possibly as early as Monday. Once activated, the right-hander figures to stick in the bullpen for the rest of the season.

