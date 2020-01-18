Play

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Cleared to throw off mound

Martinez (shoulder) will begin throwing off a mound Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Martinez underwent offseason shoulder surgery after performing solely as a reliever in 2019. It's unclear how long his shoulder was an issue, but it could help to explain some of his struggles during the postseason. The right-hander expressed a desire to compete for a spot in the starting rotation next season, and he could be ready to do so by spring training if his recovery continues smoothly.

