Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Cleared to throw off mound
Martinez (shoulder) will begin throwing off a mound Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Martinez underwent offseason shoulder surgery after performing solely as a reliever in 2019. It's unclear how long his shoulder was an issue, but it could help to explain some of his struggles during the postseason. The right-hander expressed a desire to compete for a spot in the starting rotation next season, and he could be ready to do so by spring training if his recovery continues smoothly.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: 2B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from...