Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Collects fourth save

Martinez earned his fourth save of the season in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Giants. He allowed one hit and struck out two over one inning of work.

The former Cardinals' starter picked up his first save since Sept. 10 with Friday's scoreless ninth frame, and he has now converted all four of his save opportunities on the year. His ERA sits at 3.25 for the season with a 110:56 K:BB ratio over 113.2 innings, and he'll likely continue to maintain his hold on the closer duties for St. Louis provided that he remains effective.