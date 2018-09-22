Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Collects fourth save
Martinez earned his fourth save of the season in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Giants. He allowed one hit and struck out two over one inning of work.
The former Cardinals' starter picked up his first save since Sept. 10 with Friday's scoreless ninth frame, and he has now converted all four of his save opportunities on the year. His ERA sits at 3.25 for the season with a 110:56 K:BB ratio over 113.2 innings, and he'll likely continue to maintain his hold on the closer duties for St. Louis provided that he remains effective.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Picks up third save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially named closer•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Secures second save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches first save of season•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Effective as reliever since DL activation•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...