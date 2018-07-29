Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Confirmed for activation and start Monday
The Cardinals are satisfied with how Martinez (oblique) recovered from Friday's bullpen session and he's been officially named the starter for Monday's series opener against the Rockies, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
It was expected all along that how Martinez felt the next day after his Friday bullpen would essentially determine whether or not he'd be activated and take the hill against Colorado. That's now been made official, although it won't be an iron-clad guarantee until the Cardinals activate Martinez sometime Monday. If he does indeed make his return, Martinez will have missed just one start since hitting the disabled list July 19.
