Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Confirmed for Tuesday start

Martinez (lat) will be activated from the disabled list and start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Martinez will make his anticipated return to the Cardinals' rotation after missing the past four weeks with a right lat strain. The ace made one minor-league rehab start, allowing two runs while striking out four over four innings with Double-A Springfield on Thursday. He should be immediately plugged back into fantasy lineups upon his return as he draws a very favorable matchup against an exploitable Marlins' team.