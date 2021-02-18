Martinez, who enjoyed a successful run in winter ball in the Dominican Republic, enters spring training focused on regaining a spot in the starting rotation, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "I feel great with all my pitches," said Martinez. "One hundred percent focused. On my mind, focused, on my workout, focused, on working hard. ... If I didn't play in the winter league, I wouldn't [be as prepared] right now."

The veteran right-hander was felled by COVID-19 during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, and as an asthmatic, he was clearly suffering residual effects once he returned. Martinez generated an unsightly 9.90 ERA and 2.10 WHIP -- both career-worst figures -- across 20 innings over five starts before landing on the injured list with an oblique strain in the final week of the season. However, Martinez made up for some lost time this winter, opting to play in the Dominican Republic for the first time since the 2014-15 offseason and posting a 1-0 record and 1.84 ERA in three starts while working on refining his pitch combinations. Battery mate Yadier Molina went 0-for-3 against Martinez while facing him in the Caribbean Series and noted the pitcher looked stronger and more poised on the mound. Despite the momentum he carries into spring camp, Martinez will still be challenged to carve out a rotation spot, considering there is only one vacancy at present and the promising Alex Reyes remains very much in the mix for it.