Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Could remain in bullpen all season

Martinez (shoulder) will likely remain in the bullpen for the rest of the season once he returns from the disabled list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez has been out with a strained right shoulder since the end of July. He's yet to throw a bullpen session, so his return date is unclear, but apparently the team feels that the timing of the injury won't leave him enough time to fully build back up to a starting workload. Bud Norris has a 2.85 ERA and 22 saves as the Cardinals' closer, so he doesn't appear to be in immediate danger of losing his job, but Martinez could certainly threaten him if he looks good in the pen and should have at the very least a high-leverage role.