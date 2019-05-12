Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Could return next weekend
Martinez (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as next weekend, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Martinez is scheduled to throw at least one inning during his rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Memphis and will then shift his minor-league assignment to Double-A Springfield for another appearance Wednesday. Based on how he checks out physically following the latter outing, the Cardinals will determine whether Martinez is fit to join the big club ahead of Friday's series opener in Texas. It was already announced in April that Martinez will fill a bullpen role upon his reinstatement from the 10-day injured list, though the right-hander is hopeful to build up his arm enough in the weeks that follow to potentially recapture a rotation spot at some point later in the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Heading right back to hill•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another strong rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Still 10-to-14 days away•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Efficient in first rehab•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Beginning rehab as reliever•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...