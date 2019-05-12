Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Could return next weekend

Martinez (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as next weekend, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Martinez is scheduled to throw at least one inning during his rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Memphis and will then shift his minor-league assignment to Double-A Springfield for another appearance Wednesday. Based on how he checks out physically following the latter outing, the Cardinals will determine whether Martinez is fit to join the big club ahead of Friday's series opener in Texas. It was already announced in April that Martinez will fill a bullpen role upon his reinstatement from the 10-day injured list, though the right-hander is hopeful to build up his arm enough in the weeks that follow to potentially recapture a rotation spot at some point later in the season.