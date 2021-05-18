Martinez (ankle) could return from the injured list this weekend or early next week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Martinez pitched through a twisted ankle during his early-May start against the Rockies. While he originally didn't expect to miss any starts, he's already missed one turn in the rotation and will probably miss one more before being activated.
