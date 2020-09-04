Martinez (illness) is a candidate to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list and start Tuesday against the Twins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The right-hander has been progressively building his arm back up in order to return as a starter, with his latest effort in that regard a four-inning simulated game Wednesday. The Cardinals will work through their existing rotation over a five-game weekend series against the Cubs that begins Friday, setting the stage for Martinez to likely handle one of the two games in Tuesday's twin bill.