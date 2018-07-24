Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Could start Monday
Martinez (oblique) could start Monday against the Rockies, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Martinez will play catch Tuesday, and if all goes well, he will return to elevated ground Friday. A right oblique strain put Martinez on the DL last weekend after he previously dealt with a lat issue, but it sounds like he may only miss one turn this time around.
