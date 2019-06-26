Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Could work two innings on occasion
Martinez, who is expected to take over primary closer duties in the wake of Jordan Hicks' season-ending UCL tear, could occasionally work two innings in that role, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The long-tenured starter began a transition to the bullpen last season following shoulder problems, and he's exclusively worked as a reliever at the big-league level during his truncated 2019 campaign as well. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak notes the possibility of Martinez returning to a starting role in 2020 exists, so there's an interest in stretching out the right-hander to a certain extent. As for the immediate future, manager Mike Shildt feels Martinez has both the physical and mental makeup to handle late-inning high-leverage situations consistently. "Carlos is the guy for the natural progression for it," Shildt said. "It's not foreign to him. He's clearly capable of doing it. He's built for it, not only in his competitive spirit and his desire to seek big moments but in his ability to execute his pitches."
