Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dealing with sickness
Martinez has been dealing with some respiratory issues and spent Saturday night in the hospital as a result, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
It was originally reported that Martinez was dealing with the flu and that's why he was unavailable to pitch Sunday. However, manager Mike Schildt told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Brewers that Martinez has a respiratory issue that required a trip to the hospital. Typically respiratory problems deal with the loss of muscle strength and endurance which would hinder any athlete's performance in a game. The Cardinals could've used Martinez on Sunday as they went into the ninth inning up 4-3 and let up what would turn out to be a game-winning grand slam by Ryan Braun. The team is hoping that Martinez's illness is just day-to-day and that he will be available out of the bullpen shortly.
