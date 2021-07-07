Martinez will be sidelined for the near future by a torn ligament in his right thumb, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list earlier in the day with what was labeled a ligament strain, but he's apparently dealing with a full tear of the thumb ligament. Martinez doesn't have a timetable for his return given the recency of the diagnosis, but he can be ruled out indefinitely while he continues to be evaluated and begins treatment back in St. Louis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Lands on IL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Side session on tap•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to be fine•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Exits with bruised thumb•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Gets back in win column•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Walks seven Pirates•