Martinez will be sidelined for the near future by a torn ligament in his right thumb, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list earlier in the day with what was labeled a ligament strain, but he's apparently dealing with a full tear of the thumb ligament. Martinez doesn't have a timetable for his return given the recency of the diagnosis, but he can be ruled out indefinitely while he continues to be evaluated and begins treatment back in St. Louis.