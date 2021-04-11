Martinez (0-2) took the loss Saturday versus Milwaukee after giving up three runs on eight hits with one strikeout and zero walks across five innings.
The 29-year-old limited the Brewers to one run through four frames, but Avisail Garcia launched a two-run homer during the fifth inning to sour the right-hander's afternoon. Martinez has allowed seven runs over 10 innings through his first two starts of the season and should pitch at Philadelphia next weekend.
