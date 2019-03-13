Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Decision on role coming soon
Martinez (shoulder) will initiate a throwing program Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
With the platelet-rich plasma injection Martinez recently received for his shoulder having the desired effect, the 27-year-old should begin playing catch off flat ground before progressing to mound work toward the end of spring training. Once he's regained strength in his throwing shoulder, the Cardinals will then decide whether Martinez will build up for a starting role or prepare for a bullpen assignment. If the Cardinals opt to go the latter route, it would shorten Martinez's time on the injured list, as Mark Saxon of The Athletic relayed Tuesday that the right-hander likely wouldn't be ready to join the rotation until around May or June. The potential move to relief would limit Martinez's fantasy upside, however, especially if he's used in a setup capacity rather than as a closer.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Out at least until May•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Rehab delayed by one week•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Spotted with sling•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shut down for two weeks•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to transition back to rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...