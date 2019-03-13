Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Decision on role coming soon

Martinez (shoulder) will initiate a throwing program Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

With the platelet-rich plasma injection Martinez recently received for his shoulder having the desired effect, the 27-year-old should begin playing catch off flat ground before progressing to mound work toward the end of spring training. Once he's regained strength in his throwing shoulder, the Cardinals will then decide whether Martinez will build up for a starting role or prepare for a bullpen assignment. If the Cardinals opt to go the latter route, it would shorten Martinez's time on the injured list, as Mark Saxon of The Athletic relayed Tuesday that the right-hander likely wouldn't be ready to join the rotation until around May or June. The potential move to relief would limit Martinez's fantasy upside, however, especially if he's used in a setup capacity rather than as a closer.

