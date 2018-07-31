Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Departs game with shoulder strain
Martinez was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain after exiting Monday's outing against the Rockies early.
It's good news that Martinez didn't re-injure his right oblique, though it's uncertain how long he'll take to recover from his most recent injury. A timetable for his return will likely emerge following further evaluation.
