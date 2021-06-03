Martinez (3-5) lasted only two-thirds of an inning against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing 10 runs on six hits and four walks while striking out one to take the loss.

The right-hander suffered the worst outing of his career against a relentless Dodgers attack. He allowed the first eight batters he faced to reach base before opposing pitcher Walker Buehler mercifully struck out on a foul bunt attempt, and Martinez was pulled three batters later after issuing his fourth walk. The 10 runs he allowed were the most in his nine-year career, and the disastrous appearance raised his season ERA from 4.22 to 5.83. Martinez entered the game having posted five quality starts in his past six contests, so there's little chance that the blowup will affect his rotation security. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday at home against Cleveland.