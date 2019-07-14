Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominant in fourth save

Martinez struck out three over 1.1 perfect innings to record his fourth save of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old continues to thrive at the back of the Cards' bullpen. Since the beginning of June, Martinez has posted a 1.26 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB through 14.1 innings, recording two wins and converting four of five save chances over 10 appearances. Barring a trade deadline addition, expect him to man the closer role the rest of the season.