Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates Brewers on Wednesday
Martinez (1-1) picked up the win over the Brewers on Wednesday, striking out 10 over 8.1 scoreless innings while scattering four hits and two walks.
It was a complete 180 from his erratic Opening Day performance, as the right-hander generated 16 swinging strikes out of 114 pitches and was still popping 93 mph with his fastball in the ninth inning. As long as he can keep his emotions under control on the mound, Martinez should continue to dominate the opposition. He'll get a rematch with the Brewers back in St. Louis in his next start Tuesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Struggles with command Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Solid in final tuneup for Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Stretches out against minor leaguers•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Grabs first win of spring•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially named Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected Opening Day starter•
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...