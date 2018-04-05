Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates Brewers on Wednesday

Martinez (1-1) picked up the win over the Brewers on Wednesday, striking out 10 over 8.1 scoreless innings while scattering four hits and two walks.

It was a complete 180 from his erratic Opening Day performance, as the right-hander generated 16 swinging strikes out of 114 pitches and was still popping 93 mph with his fastball in the ninth inning. As long as he can keep his emotions under control on the mound, Martinez should continue to dominate the opposition. He'll get a rematch with the Brewers back in St. Louis in his next start Tuesday.