Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates in latest rehab

Martinez (shoulder) allowed 1.2 scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Nashville on Sunday, allowing two walks and recording three strikeouts.

The right-hander continues to largely cruise through his minor-league outings, with Sunday's serving as his longest thus far. Martinez worked up to 32 pitches Sunday, and he's slated to be back on the hill Wednesday for Double-A Springfield, when he's expected to exceed the 30-pitch mark once again.