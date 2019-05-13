Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates in latest rehab
Martinez (shoulder) allowed 1.2 scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Nashville on Sunday, allowing two walks and recording three strikeouts.
The right-hander continues to largely cruise through his minor-league outings, with Sunday's serving as his longest thus far. Martinez worked up to 32 pitches Sunday, and he's slated to be back on the hill Wednesday for Double-A Springfield, when he's expected to exceed the 30-pitch mark once again.
