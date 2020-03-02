Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates in second start

Martinez started a Grapefruit League win over the Nationals and fired three scoreless innings, during which he allowed no hits and three walks while recording four strikeouts.

The hard-throwing right-hander continued to make an airtight case for a spot in the starting rotation, mostly breezing through a Nationals lineup loaded with regulars on 51 pitches. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Martinez topped out at 94 mph on his fastball but mostly hovered in the range of 90 mph while concentrating on his fastball command. Martinez's velocity certainly speaks to the health of his previously troublesome shoulder, a sentiment the veteran echoed after the game. "Right now I feel really good," Martinez said. "Last year I felt frustration because of [shoulder weakness], but right now I feel really comfortable, I feel ready. I feel strong."