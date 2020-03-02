Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates in second start
Martinez started a Grapefruit League win over the Nationals and fired three scoreless innings, during which he allowed no hits and three walks while recording four strikeouts.
The hard-throwing right-hander continued to make an airtight case for a spot in the starting rotation, mostly breezing through a Nationals lineup loaded with regulars on 51 pitches. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Martinez topped out at 94 mph on his fastball but mostly hovered in the range of 90 mph while concentrating on his fastball command. Martinez's velocity certainly speaks to the health of his previously troublesome shoulder, a sentiment the veteran echoed after the game. "Right now I feel really good," Martinez said. "Last year I felt frustration because of [shoulder weakness], but right now I feel really comfortable, I feel ready. I feel strong."
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No issues after first outing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Throws full bullpen Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No restrictions to begin spring•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will compete for starting role•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Cleared to throw off mound•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Hoping to start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.