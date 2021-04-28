Martinez (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out four against the Phillies on Tuesday, earning his first win as a starting pitcher since July 2018

Martinez started off a little rocky after finding himself with runners on second and third and one out but was able to limit the damage to one run on a sacrifice fly by J.T. Realmuto. He later gave up an unearned run in the fourth that came as a result of two errors in the inning. He was very sharp overall and has now gone at least six innings while allowing one earned run in his last two outings. Martinez does appear to be trending in the right direction after posting a 7.80 ERA over his first three starts but should still be considered more as a streaming option moving forward. He's lined up to take on Jacob deGrom and the Mets on Monday.