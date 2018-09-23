Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Earns eighth win

Martinez (8-6) struck out three in a 5-4 win over the Giants on Saturday, giving up two hits and two walks over two innings of work.

Martinez picked up his first win since Aug. 24, holding San Francisco off the board in the final two innings. His ERA sits at 3.19 for the season with a 113:58 K:BB over 115.2 innings, and the 27-year-old is expected to serve as the Cardinals' closer for the remainder of the season.