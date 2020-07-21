Martinez will begin the season as the fifth starter in the Cardinals rotation, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Martinez and Miles Mikolas will round out the bottom of the St. Louis starting rotation to begin the 2020 campaign. Kwang-Hyun Kim will move to the bullpen and likely serve as the closer while Giovanny Gallegos (undisclosed) remains on the 10-day IL. Martinez earned high praise from manager Mike Shildt earlier during summer camp for earning every opportunity to be in the starting rotation. The 28-year-old is coming off his seventh season with the Cardinals, after notching 24 saves while posting a 3.17 ERA and 53:18 K:BB across 48.1 innings in 2019.