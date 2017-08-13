Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Earns win Saturday
Martinez (9-9) struck out seven with one walk and three runs allowed during a 6.0 inning effort in a win against Atlanta on Saturday.
It was the second straight decision that went the Cardinals' ace's way, and the fourth straight start in which he struck out at least seven batters. Martinez has only walked one batter in his last two starts (15.0 innings), a good sign that he has started to get a better grasp on his control issues that saw him walk 11 batters in 29.0 innings during July.
