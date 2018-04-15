Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Earns win with stellar outing Sunday
Martinez (2-1) threw seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out 11 in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Reds.
While his four walks are the one blemish on what was an otherwise superb outing, Martinez turned in another terrific start and earned his second win Sunday. This marked the second time this season that he struck out at least 10 batters. The ace has now posted a 1.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over four starts (25.2 innings) and has allowed more than one run in an outing just once in that time. His next start projects to be another matchup against the Reds on Saturday.
