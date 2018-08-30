Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Effective as reliever since DL activation
Martinez has allowed just one hit and two walks while recording three strikeouts across four scoreless innings in three appearances since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 21.
The right-hander has settled into a bullpen role nicely thus far, and he's been much more efficient on a per-pitch basis as well compared to his days as a starter. Martinez has thrown just 51 pitches while recording 12 outs, and he hasn't walked a batter in either of his last pair of outings. The 26-year-old is slated to remain in the bullpen for the duration of the regular season, with his flexibility in terms of workload making him an especially valuable relief asset for manager Mike Shildt.
