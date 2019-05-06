Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Efficient in first rehab
Martinez (shoulder) needed just six pitches to get through a perfect fifth inning in High-A Peoria's win over Bowling Green on Sunday.
It was Martinez's first rehab outing after a long recovery process. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that Martinez induced a trio of groundouts during his one frame, and that he's likely to soon start progressing up the minor-league ladder in his assignment.
