Martinez allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over four innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Sunday.

It was a mixed bag for Martinez. The eight punchouts are great, but the Reds managed three extra-base hits off the right-hander, including a homer off the bat of Brian Goodwin. Martinez has now given up 13 hits in 7.2 innings (two starts) since his return from the COVID-19 IL. He built up to 90 pitches Sunday after throwing 80 in his first start back Sept. 8. Martinez has a couple favorable matchups to close out the regular season (at PIT, at KC), but with an ERA is north of 10.00 around all the missed time, he's difficult to trust and should be viewed as a volatile option.