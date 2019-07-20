Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Escapes with seventh save
Martinez gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in an inning of relief Friday, striking out two, to record his seventh save of the season in a 12-11 win over the Reds.
He entered the game in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead and needed every bit of that cushion, loading the bases with two outs and then serving up a two-run single to Jesse Winker, before Martinez finally got Joey Votto to ground out. The right-hander has yet to actually blow any of his five save chances since Jordan Hicks (elbow) was lost for the season, but Martinez has been scored upon in three straight appearances and now posted a 7.50 ERA through six innings in July, giving him questionable job security in the closer role.
