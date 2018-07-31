Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Exits outing with apparent injury
Martinez was lifted from Monday's game against the Rockies after appearing to suffer a right side injury, Brian Stull of Stlbaseballweekly.com reports. He tossed 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning nine as he didn't factor into the decision.
Martinez was cruising right along until he suffered another injury during his first outing back from the disabled list. He was just activated from the DL prior to Monday's start after missing time due to a right oblique strain. The severity of the injury is unknown, but more news on Martinez's status should emerge in the near future.
