Martinez was removed from Sunday's start at Colorado with a bruised right thumb, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander suffered the injury during his lone plate appearance and was removed with one out in the fourth inning. Martinez gave up a solo homer and a walk with two strikeouts prior to leaving the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Gets back in win column•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Walks seven Pirates•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Ambushed by Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Strong outing goes to waste•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Struggles in loss Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Destroyed by Dodgers•