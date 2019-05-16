Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected back Saturday

Martinez (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez was cleared to return after being examined by the team's medical staff in St. Louis. The right-hander completed a five-game rehab stint across three minor-league affiliates, allowing just one run while striking out six across 6.2 innings. He'll start out in the bullpen, though Martinez said he's hoping to rejoin the starting rotation at some point after the All-Star break, if the Cardinals allow it.

