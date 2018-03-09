Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected Opening Day starter
Manager Mike Matheny remarked that Martinez is likely going to take the mound for Opening Day against the Mets on March 29, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
This will be Martinez's second-consecutive Opening Day start. He took the hill 32 times in 2017, posting a 3.64 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a career-high 217 strikeouts in 205 innings. The 26-year-old will look to lower his home-run rate -- which sparked to 1.2 per nine innings last year -- in order to take another step forward as the Cardinals' ace.
