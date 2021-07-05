Martinez (thumb) is expected to be fine following his removal from Sunday's start against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Martinez was diagnosed with a bruised right thumb after leaving Sunday's contest, and manager Mike Shildt said Monday that the 29-year-old's thumb just got jammed, and the team wanted the swelling to subside. Whether he's able to make his next start remains to be seen, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. If he's cleared to pitch, the right-hander tentatively lines up to take the mound on the road against the Cubs on Saturday.