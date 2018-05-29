Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to begin rehab stint shortly
Martinez (lat) should start his minor-league rehab assignment sometime within the next week, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Martinez threw pain-free May 21 for the first time since suffering the injury, and he'll progress to throwing against live hitters within the next seven days. After a minor-league start, he could be on track to come off the disabled list, depending on how his lat responds.
