Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to begin rehab stint shortly

Martinez (lat) should start his minor-league rehab assignment sometime within the next week, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Martinez threw pain-free May 21 for the first time since suffering the injury, and he'll progress to throwing against live hitters within the next seven days. After a minor-league start, he could be on track to come off the disabled list, depending on how his lat responds.

