Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to transition back to rotation
Martinez is expected to transition back to a starting role in 2019, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Martinez pitched out of the bullpen for the final two months of the 2018 season after making three trips to the disabled list with arm and right-side issues. He eventually took over as the team's closer for the final three weeks of the season and converted all five of his save chances. While manager Mike Shildt acknowledged he wouldn't mind Martinez back in the ninth inning in 2019, the skipper noted the plan is for the right-hander -- who was signed to a five-year deal as a starter -- to prepare as a starter this offseason. "I think the front office and everybody would like to see him show up in spring training as a starter. I like those sentiments," Shildt said. Across 118 career major-league starts, Martinez owns a 3.36 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 8.9 K/9.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches fifth save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Earns eighth win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Collects fourth save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Picks up third save•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially named closer•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Secures second save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...