Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to transition back to rotation

Martinez is expected to transition back to a starting role in 2019, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Martinez pitched out of the bullpen for the final two months of the 2018 season after making three trips to the disabled list with arm and right-side issues. He eventually took over as the team's closer for the final three weeks of the season and converted all five of his save chances. While manager Mike Shildt acknowledged he wouldn't mind Martinez back in the ninth inning in 2019, the skipper noted the plan is for the right-hander -- who was signed to a five-year deal as a starter -- to prepare as a starter this offseason. "I think the front office and everybody would like to see him show up in spring training as a starter. I like those sentiments," Shildt said. Across 118 career major-league starts, Martinez owns a 3.36 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 8.9 K/9.