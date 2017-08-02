Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fans seven in Tuesday's loss

Martinez (7-9) allowed three runs on four hits and five walks over five innings while striking out seven in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

He labored through 102 pitches (only 55 strikes), but after coughing up three runs in the first inning Martinez kept the Brewers off the board and gave the Cards a chance to rally. The right-hander has now won only once in his last eight starts, posting a 5.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB in 46 innings over that stretch. He'll next take the mound Sunday on the road in Cincinnati.