Martinez did a good job keeping several Cardinals starters off balance with his breaking pitches during Friday's live batting practice session, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran right-hander is gunning to fill the one projected vacancy in the Cardinals' starting rotation, and he certainly made an impression Friday by flummoxing the trio of Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina. Martinez will soon have a chance to make his case for a starting role in Grapefruit League games as well, but even if he is passed over for a rotation spot to start the season, he could well prove to be an important relief asset after performing well in that capacity in 2018 and 2019.