Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Focuses on cutter Thursday

Martinez compiled four strikeouts and allowed an earned run on five hits and two walks over four innings in Thursday's 5-4 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins.

The Cardinals' ace hadn't taken the mound since Feb. 24 after missing his last scheduled start due to a personal matter. Thursday's strong outing was a welcome departure from his rocky spring debut against the Mets, an outing in which Martinez's mechanics were inconsistent. The hard-throwing right-hander was much sharper against the Marlins, inducing plenty of soft contact while allowing no hit greater than a single. Moreover, judicious use of a cutter -- a pitch that Martinez has recently started experimenting with -- proved to be another positive takeaway from the afternoon, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "You have a guy who can throw in the upper 90s, and then throw a curveball for a strike in any count. That's just rare," manager Mike Matheny said. "I think the cutter is going to continue to be an avid pitch. But between the sinker, the four-seamer and the slider -- anything else he adds -- I think it will be more him picking and choosing which hitters to use it with."