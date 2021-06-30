Martinez (4-9) earned the win over Arizona on Tuesday, allowing one run one four hits and two walks whiles striking out six over six innings.

The veteran right-hander entered the contest mired in a five-start losing streak, during which he posted a 13.73 ERA, 2.44 WHIP and 7.8 BB/9 across 19.2 innings. A matchup against Arizona -- which currently holds the worst record in baseball -- proved to be at least a temporary remedy, as Martinez collected his first victory since May 8 while notching his seventh quality start of the season. He will try to carry the momentum into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled to take place at Colorado on Sunday.