Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Gives up pair of homers in rehab start

Martinez (lat) allowed two solo home runs along with three other hits over four innings in Double-A Springfield's extra-innings loss to Corpus Christi on Thursday. He struck out four.

Martinez saw Randy Cesar and Stephen Wrenn both take him deep for solo shots in the second, but his outing did have some encouraging aspects. One was the right-hander's four strikeouts, and another was the fact he was able to hit his prescribed range of 60-70 pitches with 63 offerings overall. Given Alex Reyes' placement on the disabled list Thursday with a significant lat strain, Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch wouldn't rule out starting Martinez in Reyes' next scheduled turn on Tuesday, Joe Trezza and Joe Harris of MLB.com report. How well Martinez's lat feels Friday will go a long way in determining how realistic that might be, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.