Martinez (0-3) allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings as he took the loss against the Phillies on Friday.

Martinez didn't allow any baserunners in four of his five innings Friday, but he unraveled in the second inning and allowed nine runners to reach base in the frame. The right-hander has lasted five innings in each of his first three outings of the season, but he's given up at least three runs in each of his starts. His next start should come on the road against Washington on Wednesday.