Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Goes four innings in return
Martinez allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.
Making his first start in nearly a month after suffering a lat strain, Martinez was lifted after throwing 75 pitches (44 strikes) through four innings in his shortest outing of the year. Though he struggled some with command and issued five free passes for the first time since Opening Day, Martinez noted his arm felt good after the outing and seemed encouraged with how his pitches were working. He'll likely get a longer leash next time out, slated to come Sunday in Cincinnati.
