Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Goes seven strong in no-decision

Martinez (10-9) was credited with a no-decision in Thursday's game against the Padres. He allowed two runs (one earned) over 7.0 innings while fanning six batters and walking two.

Martinez's three-game win streak came to an end Thursday, but he was still effective as usual. He went seven innings for the third time in his last four outings and threw 69 of his 101 pitches for strikes. Martinez turned it over to the pen with the game tied at two, but the Cardinals' bullpen woes cost them the game as they allowed two runs in the ninth. Martinez is lined up to face Chase Anderson and the Brewers on Wednesday in an NL Central matchup.