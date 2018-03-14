Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Grabs first win of spring
Martinez (1-0) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over four innings in Tuesday's 11-4 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins. He struck out five.
It wasn't the smoothest of outings for the Cardinals' Opening Day starter, with a Derek Dietrich third-inning solo home run serving as his biggest blemish. Martinez allowed one other particularly hard-hit ball -- a double by Starlin Castro -- but did manage to rack up a spring training-high number of strikeouts over his second straight four-inning outing. The right-hander has given up at least one run and issued multiple walks in each of his first three exhibition appearances, two aspects he'll look to improve on in a likely turn against the Nationals on Sunday.
