Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Headed for DL
Martinez (shoulder) will require a stint on the disabled list after suffering a mild right shoulder strain in Monday's outing against the Rockies, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez exited the game in the fifth inning with the trainer after suffering yet another injury. After the game, he underwent an MRI, which revealed a "mild strain." Given the nature of the injury, it appears likely that Martinez will remain on the shelf for longer than the minimum, though the Cardinals should get a better idea within the next few days.
